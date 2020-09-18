5 convenient tech features you want in your vehicle

2. Cooled seats: While most drivers are familiar with heated seats, many vehicles now come equipped with cooled seats as well. These seats can make it more comfortable to drive on hot days and improve air flow in the car as they work in conjunction with vehicle HVAC systems. Cooled seats can be expensive and will add weight to a vehicle, so they may be best for heavy sedans, SUVs and light trucks.

3. Wireless phone charging: Electronic devices have been going wireless for years, and the newest crop of wireless tech is wireless phone chargers. The online tech resource CNET says wireless charging pads have become ubiquitous in offices and homes, but now they’re becoming useful tools inside cars. Portable charging pads can plug into the automobile auxiliary power DC outlet. For example, the X-Doria Defense Helix wireless car charging mount with RoboGrip has powered “robotic” arms that automatically open when you place your phone near the charger and then clamp shut after you dock it. Wireless charging pads are built into vehicles manufactured by Lincoln and Mercedes-Benz, and may soon be standard technology on more cars and trucks.