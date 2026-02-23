49-year-old man is victim of fatal Middletown shooting

Bullock’s preliminary cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound and preliminary manner of death listed as homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers found two victims at the Roosevelt Avenue home suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded at approximately 11:58 a.m. Sunday.

The other victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries Sunday, and Middletown police Monday did not have an update on their condition.

Middletown police also did not have updates Monday on additional details surrounding the ongoing investigation.

Middletown police are actively investigating this shooting incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733, via email at kristi.hughes@cityofmiddletown.org or to contact the dispatch center at 513-425-7701.

Hughes is urging residents in the area to review their security footage for any suspicious individuals or vehicles that may have been in the vicinity around the time of the shooting, according to the post.