47- town home subdivision approved in Middletown

The subdivision will also include a dog park and nature trail. Since council approved its final plat, the developer can now apply for construction permits. J.A. Development acted as the applicant for property owner Ravello Properties, with Cincinnati-based Bayer Becker as the engineer, surveyor and landscape architects for the development on Towne Boulevard in the city’s East End. The subdivision is listed on Cristo Homes’ website as an upcoming project, and J.A. Development, LLC and Cristo Homes, Inc. have the same business address, according to Ohio’s Secretary of State Business Search.

A final development plan for the subdivision located in Warren County was approved in April 2024 by Middletown’s planning commission. The total 8.37-acre area will include 47 townhomes on 2.66 acres; a 3.79-acre parcel for open space; and a 1.92-acre parcel for a future commercial space. The subdivision will have private streets and use public water, sanitary and storm sewers.

Its close proximity to Interstate 75 adds to the city’s developing East End, which has a slew of other planned housing developments. Hallmark Communities has plans to construct 288 apartments at Renaissance Pointe in Middletown off Union Road.

The almost 300 units will sit on a total of just over eight acres in seven, three-story apartment buildings.

A variety of units for rent will be available:

- 36 efficiency/studio units at 460 square feet

- 210 one-bedroom units ranging from 592-785 square feet

- 42 two-bedroom units at 988 square feet

Additional buildings including a clubhouse, a pool with a pool building, maintenance building, two pickleball courts, fitness center and mail kiosk are planned.

Another development, Atticus, is planned at the corner of Market Avenue and Union Road. It will see 314 apartments housed in nine buildings of varying building heights ranging from three to four stories.

The property owner, Jordan Wallace, told council in January he was willing to make a $58 million investment in the city that will bring much needed quality housing to Middletown.