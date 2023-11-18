42 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Mathias J. Katzenberger, 3033 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Nashawn Anthony Swango, 1885 Highcliff Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle under the influence, and reckless operation.

Casandra D. Jennings, 2112 Central Ave., Apt. 1, Middletown; indicted on one count each of inducing panic, aggravated menacing, and making false alarms.

Sabrina Estep, 4971 Pleasant Ave., Lot 64, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, having physical control of vehicle while under influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Jamarion L. Jones, 2007 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on nine counts of breaking and entering (direct), and one count each of breaking and entering, safecracking, and tampering with evidence.

William Marcus Johnson, 1047 Bertram Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Cassidy M. Hackney, 26 Covington Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Caleb Alexander Wick, 8113 Timbertree Way, West Chester; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Nathan Arnold Smith III, 671 Jackson St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of cocaine, and trafficking in cocaine (direct).

Chelsey M. Sears, 1115 S. 11th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and criminal trespass.

Gina S. Barge, 1927 Erie Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ronald Eugene Coy, 415 Henry St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Reanna Lynn King, 526 South D St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jordan L. Long, 1281 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of felonious assault, and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

John David Eversole, Jr., 816 S. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher L Spicer, II, 306 Bavarian Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Qa Von S. Williams, 805 10th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, and obstructing official business.

Noah E. Wynne, 7055 Royale Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Dallis E. Malone, 822 Exmoore Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and possession of cocaine.

Nicholas Scott Smith, 2748 NE 15th St., Apt. 2D, Ft Lauderdale, FL.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tommy L. Ross, 211 Northern Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tanner J Reedy, 2923 Seneca St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of rape (direct), and one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct), aggravated menacing (direct), and sexual imposition (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Latre Larell Robinson, 9039 Saxton Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ramone Lavon Boyce, 6000 Townevista Drive, Apt. 117, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Keion Concepcion Harris, Jr., 5943 Ambassador Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Tanner Wayne Elliott, 916 Seton Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Jason Alan Todd, 530 Fairview Drive, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corey Wayne Graham, 2816 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Andrew Taylor Heller, 906 Catalpa Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.

Savannah Maria Givens, 906 Catalpa Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.

Mark Anthony Lloyd, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Dante Allen, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of assault and strangulation.

Carl Bradley Marquise Banks, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Theresa Latriese Eastman, 6016 Secor Road, Apt. 31, Toledo; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Shamarzae Shantell-Arianna Wilson, 2302 Rockspring Road, Apt. 1, Toledo; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Jonathan Jerome Brown, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Jesse L. Henemyre, LKA 15 Schenck St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Noah Michael Staton, 3815 Saranac Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Sarah Jean Ann Chenault, 728 E. Market St., Germantown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license.

Devon Scott Ingram, LKA Turtle Creek Center, 5232 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Antoine Janeko Walker, LKA Turtle Creek Center, 5234 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Aaron Lynn Brown, Jr., 5321 Eastknoll Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.