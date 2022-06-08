41 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Christopher James Riley, 1616 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory W. Phillips, 307 Long St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Lorraine Hum, 7165 Airy View Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brittany Lynn-Loveda Roberts, 4119 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Dustin L. Petit, 4909 Castleton Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Melanie White, 2050 Williams St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards, and theft from a person in a protected class (direct).

Leslie A. Brown III, 4207 Schwinn Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated menacing, and domestic violence.

Nichole Roberts, 1023 North B St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, misuse of credit cards (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Elizabeth Kulow, 600 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of assault.

Dustin Lee Watkins, 615 Cleveland St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

Denis Quintanilla, address unknown; indicted on two counts each of rape (direct) and sexual battery (direct), and one count of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Kelly Diane Martin, 1505 Lawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of endangering children (direct).

Shawn M. Watts, 9 Dedham Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Chance Steven Farley, 2538 Berthbrook Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Terrance L. Walton, 1200 Askew St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Monica Sherrin Jennings, 2630 Stanton Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Andrew S. Crank, Sr., 5032 College Corner Pike, #32, Oxford; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jason Lavar Stone, 4117 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Alexander K. Emerson, 1711 Germantown Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to appear (direct) and escape (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jimmy Darrell Turner III, 8754 Creekscape Lane, Apt. 1018, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Terry Lee Collins, 1138 Dale Avenue, Franklin; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Daniel Raymond Davis, 3023 Marimont Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Adam Craig Neeley, 408 Harrison St., Gratis; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Bianca Coleman, 505 Gilpin Drive, Apt. A5, Springboro; indicted on one count each of assault, domestic violence, endangering children, and obstructing official business.

John Roy Lawson IV, 115 W. Main St., Harveysburg; indicted on two counts each of aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault; and one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Mark A. Hall, 5608 Zoar Road, Lot 267, Morrow; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Bradley M. Nelson, 5234 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brooke Elizabeth Odonnell, 3923 Sharonview Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, theft, and possessing criminal tools.

Casey Kenton Burns, 600 University Lane, Apt. 304, Batavia; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault; vehicular assault; unauthorized use of a vehicle; endangering children; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Robert Lacy, 7205 Bahama Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on six counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Brandi Nicole Sheldon, 51 High St., Waynesville; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of weapons onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley Wyatt Bruner, 4013 Shaker Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of theft.

William Leemore Tucker, 5387 Salem Bend Drive, Trotwood; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Larry Rodney Rouse, 403 S. Main St., Apt. 2, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah R. Dunn, 5276 Mosiman Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Casey Joel Bolender, 99 Lakeside Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Thomas Franklin Heywood, 1830 Main St., Goshen; indicted on one count of theft.

Sharon Rose Squires, 318 N. 8th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Austin Christopher Ihrig, LKA 6388 Vine St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Jesse Lee Hagan, LKA 25 E. 3rd St., Apt. 7, Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.