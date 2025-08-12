4 people, including 1 child, in ‘critical condition’ after crash on I-75 North

Four people, including a child, were hospitalized Aug. 12 after a crash on I-75 North in West Chester, West Chester Police said.
Police said the crash occurred around 2:23 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the Union Centre Boulevard exit. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash.
Four people, including a child, were injured. All four were transported to UC West Chester in “critical condition,” police said. The child was later transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
The crash closed all northbound lanes of I-75, but they have since reopened.
