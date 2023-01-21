4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Butler County

At about 10 p.m. Friday the Ohio Highway State Patrol conducted a traffic stop and arrested two escaped inmates, Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30, and Kelly McSean, 52, in Liberty twp. McSean and Sebastian are two of five inmates who escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Mo.

Dakota Pace, 26, fled the traffic stop on foot. At about 9 a.m. Saturday, Pace was taken into custody on Princeton-Glendale Road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s office. He was found following an extensive search in the Liberty and West Chester Twp. area.