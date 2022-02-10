39 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Lamont Hayes, 3951 W. 8th St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons (direct), and driving under suspension.

David C. Long, 638 Ludlow St., Apt. 104, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.

Nicholas James Harrison, 1746 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Dustin James Carpenter, 737 Earl Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Summer Yvonne Hill, 3600 Sewell St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct) and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Chelsey L. Combs, 7698 Chambersburg Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Lorenzo Connor, 237 Dickens Toad, Toledo; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana.

Sabrina Vanwinkle, 23 Savitz Drive, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possessing drug abuse instruments and failure to reinstate a license.

Whitney Marcum, 412 Fallert Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Joshua Dixon, 1128 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability. having weapons while under disability (direct), and carrying concealed weapons.

Walter A. Weathers, III, 330 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in cocaine (direct).

Jack R. Rauen Jr., 3453 Hamilton Mason Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Ashley Ra-Nae Rison, 2126 Clark St., Hamilton; indicted on eight counts of sexual battery (direct), and one count each of tampering with evidence (direct) and furnishing alcohol to an underage person (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Keith A. Dodsworth, 8114 Timbertree Way, West Chester; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven V. Hymer, 4306 Moselle Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Loma Lin Bennett, 969 Ohio 28, #142, Milford; indicted on one count of theft.

Zachary Wallace Kirby, 500 Cincinnati Ave., #72, Lebanon; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

James David Banks, 7409 Mentz Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of burglary, menacing by stalking, telecommunications harassment, and violating a protection order.

Krystal Dawn Smith, 238 Pepperidge Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Giovanni T. Lee, Ohio Link, 2012 Madison Ave., Toledo; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Joseph Cecil Jordan, 3428 Hochwalt Ave., Dayton; indicted on eight counts of public indecency.

Robert Lee Harris, 3067 Vivian Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license.

Calvin L. Simmons, 603 Granada St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wyatt Fluty, 304 S. River St., Saratoga, Wy.; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Dione Eric Kellum, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Andrea L. Blevins, 481 Beam Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; possessing drug abuse instruments; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse William Knight, 1101 Oxford State Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diane Yvonne Crouse, 1329 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on two counts each of aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

James Everett Trexler, 4907 Erza Court, Mason; indicted on one count each of theft and misuse of credit cards.

Thomas Jeffrey Conover, 2644 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; aggravated possession of drugs; obstructing official business; resisting arrest; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessie Lee Smith, LKA 5232 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Donald Patrick Collett, 8719 Monticello Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Daniel Tanksley, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and illegal conveyance of communications device onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Benjamin Michael Carlucci, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and illegal conveyance of communications device onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Kenneth Black II, 421 Jennings Ave., Apt. 1, Mansfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and illegal conveyance of communications device onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Jamie Alan Figueroa, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Aaron J. Clark, 5698 Lynn St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Regina Colleen Smith, 2963 Ohio 73, Unit C, Otway; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Cain Brown, 7592 Darl Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.