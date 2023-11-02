39 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Maleah L. Mathews, 203 Vineyard St., Vevay, IN.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Geran Anderson, 1719 N. 44th St., E. St Louis, IL.; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Jeffrey W. Morris, 211 Highland Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Otis Webster, 358 Hampshire Drive, Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Amanda Johnson, 31 Petty Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Harla J. Bryant, 2220 Fernwood St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua Tate, 3215 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jorge Eduardo Uzquiano, 583 Timeless Run, Greenwood, IN.; indicted on one count each of robbery and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Jeffrey A. Boyer, 1136 Lafayette Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Nicola Carlton, 819 Vidourek Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Charles Dimitrice Mccoy Warren, 5350 Camelot Drive, Apt. 17, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Daniel J. Dickerson, 9150 Duvall Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Steven Mansfield Toy, Jr., 67 Adams Circle, #A, Fairfield; indicted on three counts of rape (direct); and one count each of kidnapping (direct), aggravated burglary (direct), felonious assault (direct), strangulation (direct), and domestic violence.

Daniel J. Dickerson, 9150 Duvall Place, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of grand theft, and one count of theft of drugs.

Christopher B. McKitric, 5624 Gardenhill Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, theft (direct), forgery (direct), and forgery.

William G. Bowling, 3150 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of sexual battery (direct).

Nicholas James Curtis, 85 Billy Circle, #A, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Brian Lemare Hamilton, 7730 Stonesboro Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Kenneth Wayne Karr, 2957 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.

Luis Enrique Reyes Cruz, 55 Chelette Manor, Lake Wales, FL.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason Timothy Darden, 408 W. Front St., New Holland; indicted on nine counts of forgery, seven counts of theft, and three counts of identity fraud.

Audrianna Charlotte Renee Kroeger, 408 W. Front St., New Holland; indicted on nine counts of forgery, seven counts of theft and three counts of identity fraud.

Steffan Wayne Winkle, 765 N. South St., Wilmington; indicted on one count of passing bad checks.

Hanna Opal Lynn Niece, 1629 W. Grand Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Nathaniel Kevin Diss, 401 Welch Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of disrupting public services, domestic violence, criminal damaging or endangering, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and failure to stop after an accident.

Darious Lamar Bowles, 95 Nation Ave., Eaton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Justin Earl Simpson, 2007 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Christina Michelle Van Wormer, 3555 Putnam Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Christopher Adam Hocker, 2590 Mariposa Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Reginald Grier, 340 S. Napoleon Ave., Apt. B, Columbus; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Ariana Janae Carter, 3055 Pine Valley Road, Columbus; indicted on one count of theft.

Vakyra A’Monique McGowan, 4750 Bentham Drive, Apt. 205, Columbus; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Mondale Antonio George Goens, 2628 Haverknoll Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, and possession of cocaine.

Jacob Devon Watts, 73 Emerald Way, Franklin; indicted on one count each of theft, obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Delrico Rayshawn Williams, 2667 Audubon Drive, Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

William Matthew Walters, LKA 361 Goodale Drive, Chillicothe; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Dustin Lee Watkins, 6819 Maple Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to register.

Dylan Kelly Howington, 1209 W. Galbraith Road, Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Nic’Kyran Cameron Terrell, 1347 Broadway St., Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of forgery, three counts of tampering with records, and one count each of identity fraud and grand theft of a motor vehicle.