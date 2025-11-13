34 Badin students inducted to National Honor Society

“Being inducted into the National Honor Society is a significant honor. These students have made their presence felt in the classroom and beyond throughout their high school experience,” said Principal Patrick Keating.

“They are following in the footsteps of giants — students who have come before them — and they are leading the way for others who will come after them in making a substantial impact at Badin High School.”

It was the school’s 81st induction of students into the prestigious organization. A paragraph written by each inductee about someone or something meaningful in their lives was read by NHS officers as they were introduced.

Newly inducted seniors are Cole Brandabur, Jake Cox, Colin Eilerman, Braelyn Even, Luke Franchini, Kendyl Haire, Natalie Knapp, Avery Niesen, Peyton Teeters, Jake Tokarczyk and Elyse Weinheimer.

Junior inductees are Caitlin Brown, Kellen Burke, Gwen Culley, Madelyn Hartkemeyer, Bella Heile, Holly Jung, Logan Karwisch, Avery Menke, Gabe Miyahara, Auggy Newberry, Jack Rumpke, Gabrielle Samples, Sophia Stitzel, Lily Tischler, Kasey Weisbecker, Alyssa Werling, Annie Zboril and Taylor Zoz.

Sophomores that were inducted are Teegan Herrington, Ian Long, Charlotte Meinhardt, Jordan Smith and Madison Snow.

Jordan Seitz and Noah Chaney serve as the NHS faculty moderators. This year’s officers, who are all seniors, are Olivia Klefeker, president; Lexi Brecht, vice president of involvement; Connor Wood, vice president of service and Max Snellgrove, secretary.