33 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Dewey Dixon Jr., 339 Village St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Alicia Rae Lynn Davis, 5201 College Corner Pk., #52, Oxford; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class (direct), theft from a person in a protected class, and misuse of credit cards.

Michael S. Muller, 21 Stephens St., Apt. 5, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possession of marijuana, marked lanes, and obeying traffic control devices, and indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension.

Christopher J. Kulterman, 20 Shawnee Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Roosevelt Grant, 5655 Bramble Ave., Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Robert Keegan, III, 791 Royston Drive, Waynesville; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Ralphael Kittrell Rowe, 720 St. Clair Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under OVI suspension.

Matthew Hamilton, 319 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Ronald J. Eversole II, 442 Harrison Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of red reflectors required.

Jordan Oatneal, 525 18th Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated menacing, and one count each of having weapons while under disability and disorderly conduct.

Onea Dela Lapsley, 25 E. McKinley St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine (direct), and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

Brian Allen Davis, 3610 Roosevelt Boulevard, Middletown; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Antonio Bonner, 1321 Pershing Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure of duty to register (direct).

Bradley D. Hudson, Sr., 2126 Hill Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Joel Coydell Aldridge, 1007 S. Main St., Apt, B, Upstairs, Middletown; indicted on one count each of rape (direct) and sexual battery (direct).

Louis Stephen Day, 640 McGuffey Ave., Apt. 104, Oxford; indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Cleo Renee Steele, 1344 Bancroft St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, criminal damaging or endangering, and failure to stop after an accident.

Julian Alan Reiss-McCloskey, 1644 Philomena Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in L.S.D., possession of L.S.D., aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Anthony Duvall Grant Jr., 1491 Clear Brook Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of L.S.D. and aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua Scott Stigall, 549 Queensway Drive, Mount Sterling, Ky.; indicted on one count each of forgery and petty theft.

Stanley Eugene Clark, 1319 Thatcher Drive, Toledo; indicted on one count of deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

William Charles Joseph Wax, 1769 Utica Drive, Kettering; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs.

Anthony Lee Hicks, 304 Catina Renee Lane, Oak Grove, Ky.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Joey Duane Miracle, 10625 Dalladburg Road, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dawayne Stephen Mattox, 151 Indian Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Anthony Douglas Risner, 1502 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Christopher Paul Tate, 6427 Middleboro Road, Blanchester; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Matthew Leo Miller, 399 Ringling St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in L.S.D. and possessing criminal tools.

Deron Thomas Breeze, 566 Pauline Court, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Brianna Latriese McKnight-El, 509 Westpark Place, Lithia Springs, Ga.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Alshem Sebastian, 225 East St., Mount Orab; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, harassment with a bodily substance, resisting arrest, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

James Carmac Hipsher, 1 E. Bryant Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Ashley Nicole Mabe, 3001 N. Verity Parkway, Suite 28, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.