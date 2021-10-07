33 bills that have been sponsored by Butler County lawmakers so far this year

H. B. No. 153: Prohibits health insurers from increasing cost, reducing coverage, and removing drugs from plan; Joint sponsor Rep. Beth Liston, D

H. B. No. 196: Regulate the practice of surgical assistants; Joint sponsor Rep. Brigid Kelly, D

H. B. No. 394: Creates a Stephen T. Badin High School license plate

H. B. No. 409: Require patient or resident protection advisory boards at hospitals, long-term care facilities; Joint sponsor Boyd

Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester Twp.:

H. B. No. 221: Enact Better Access, Better Care Act regarding nursing; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Thomas Brinkman, R

H. B. No. 234: Repeal the commercial activity tax; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Riordan McClain, R

H. B. No. 248: Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act

H. B. No. 407: Establish the Safe Shelter Initiative Program for Ohio veterans; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Adam Miller, D

H. B. No. 421: Revise the abortion informed consent law

H. B. No. 433: Provider of Boutique Services Opportunity Act

Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp.:

H. B. No. 99: Allow authorized persons to go armed within school safety zone

H. B. No. 144: Authorize a county to implement motor fuel quality testing; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Brigid Kelly, D

H. B. No. 176*: Revise the Athletic Training Law; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Rick Carfagna, R

H. B. No. 225: Grant tax credits to volunteer peace officers, firefighters, EMS; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Jay Edwards, R

H. B. No. 230: Data privacy improvement bill; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Sharon Ray, R

H. B. No. 361: Increase fines to railroad company unlawfully blocking a crossing; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Jessica Miranda, D

H. B. No. 376: Provides consumers the right to know what personal data a business collects, access and receive personal data a company has regarding that consumer; request personal data be deleted; request personal data not be sold; Jointly sponsored by Carfagna

H. B. No. 377: Regards coronavirus local fiscal recovery appropriation; Jointly sponsored by Rep. D.J. Swearingen, R

H. B. No. 414: Enact the Not On My Walk Act; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Gary Click, R

H. B. No. 425: Prohibit certain actions regarding COVID-19, genetic technologies; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Scott Wiggam, R

Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp.:

S. B. No. 13*: Regards certain statutes of limitation and repose

S. B. No. 64: Regulate and register roofing contractors; Jointly sponsored by Sen. ??? Hottinger

S. B. No. 71: Allow county establish motor fuel quality testing program; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Cecil Thomas

S. B. No. 127: Prevent local governments from limiting use of natural gas; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Michael Rulli

S. B. No. 134: Allows non-essential businesses to operate during health emergencies as long as they follow protocols

S. B. No. 139: Regards multiple employer welfare arrangements

S. B. No. 175: Enact the Fair and Open Competition Act

S. B. No. 184: Regards transparency by online large-volume third-party sellers; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Michael Rulli

S. B. No. 186: Regards constitutionality of federal actions; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Rob McColley

S. B. No. 189: Change venue for appeal from an agency order; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Rob McColley

* Denotes bill approved by House and Senate, sent to governor’s office.