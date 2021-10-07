journal-news logo
33 bills that have been sponsored by Butler County lawmakers so far this year

34 minutes ago

Here are the bills local lawmakers have been working on in the 134th General Assembly:

Rep. Sara Caurrthers, R-Hamilton:

H. B. No. 3: Enact Aisha’s Law (domestic violence reform bill); Joint sponsor with Rep. Janine Boyd, D

H. B. No. 46: Exempt certain liquor permit holders from 2021 renewal; Joint sponsor with Rep. Adam Miller, D

H. B. No. 109: Increase penalties-certain criminal offenses; allow peace officer to file lawsuits; Joint sponsor Rep. Cindy Abrams, R

H. B. No. 153: Prohibits health insurers from increasing cost, reducing coverage, and removing drugs from plan; Joint sponsor Rep. Beth Liston, D

H. B. No. 196: Regulate the practice of surgical assistants; Joint sponsor Rep. Brigid Kelly, D

H. B. No. 394: Creates a Stephen T. Badin High School license plate

H. B. No. 409: Require patient or resident protection advisory boards at hospitals, long-term care facilities; Joint sponsor Boyd

Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester Twp.:

H. B. No. 221: Enact Better Access, Better Care Act regarding nursing; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Thomas Brinkman, R

H. B. No. 234: Repeal the commercial activity tax; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Riordan McClain, R

H. B. No. 248: Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act

H. B. No. 407: Establish the Safe Shelter Initiative Program for Ohio veterans; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Adam Miller, D

H. B. No. 421: Revise the abortion informed consent law

H. B. No. 433: Provider of Boutique Services Opportunity Act

Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp.:

H. B. No. 99: Allow authorized persons to go armed within school safety zone

H. B. No. 144: Authorize a county to implement motor fuel quality testing; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Brigid Kelly, D

H. B. No. 176*: Revise the Athletic Training Law; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Rick Carfagna, R

H. B. No. 225: Grant tax credits to volunteer peace officers, firefighters, EMS; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Jay Edwards, R

H. B. No. 230: Data privacy improvement bill; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Sharon Ray, R

H. B. No. 361: Increase fines to railroad company unlawfully blocking a crossing; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Jessica Miranda, D

H. B. No. 376: Provides consumers the right to know what personal data a business collects, access and receive personal data a company has regarding that consumer; request personal data be deleted; request personal data not be sold; Jointly sponsored by Carfagna

H. B. No. 377: Regards coronavirus local fiscal recovery appropriation; Jointly sponsored by Rep. D.J. Swearingen, R

H. B. No. 414: Enact the Not On My Walk Act; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Gary Click, R

H. B. No. 425: Prohibit certain actions regarding COVID-19, genetic technologies; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Scott Wiggam, R

Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp.:

S. B. No. 13*: Regards certain statutes of limitation and repose

S. B. No. 64: Regulate and register roofing contractors; Jointly sponsored by Sen. ??? Hottinger

S. B. No. 71: Allow county establish motor fuel quality testing program; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Cecil Thomas

S. B. No. 127: Prevent local governments from limiting use of natural gas; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Michael Rulli

S. B. No. 134: Allows non-essential businesses to operate during health emergencies as long as they follow protocols

S. B. No. 139: Regards multiple employer welfare arrangements

S. B. No. 175: Enact the Fair and Open Competition Act

S. B. No. 184: Regards transparency by online large-volume third-party sellers; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Michael Rulli

S. B. No. 186: Regards constitutionality of federal actions; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Rob McColley

S. B. No. 189: Change venue for appeal from an agency order; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Rob McColley

* Denotes bill approved by House and Senate, sent to governor’s office.

