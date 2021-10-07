33 bills that have been sponsored by Butler County lawmakers so far this year

Here are the bills local lawmakers have been working on in the 134th General Assembly:
Rep. Sara Caurrthers, R-Hamilton:
H. B. No. 3: Enact Aisha’s Law (domestic violence reform bill); Joint sponsor with Rep. Janine Boyd, D
H. B. No. 46: Exempt certain liquor permit holders from 2021 renewal; Joint sponsor with Rep. Adam Miller, D
H. B. No. 109: Increase penalties-certain criminal offenses; allow peace officer to file lawsuits; Joint sponsor Rep. Cindy Abrams, R
H. B. No. 153: Prohibits health insurers from increasing cost, reducing coverage, and removing drugs from plan; Joint sponsor Rep. Beth Liston, D
H. B. No. 196: Regulate the practice of surgical assistants; Joint sponsor Rep. Brigid Kelly, D
H. B. No. 394: Creates a Stephen T. Badin High School license plate
H. B. No. 409: Require patient or resident protection advisory boards at hospitals, long-term care facilities; Joint sponsor Boyd
Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester Twp.:
H. B. No. 221: Enact Better Access, Better Care Act regarding nursing; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Thomas Brinkman, R
H. B. No. 234: Repeal the commercial activity tax; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Riordan McClain, R
H. B. No. 248: Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act
H. B. No. 407: Establish the Safe Shelter Initiative Program for Ohio veterans; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Adam Miller, D
H. B. No. 421: Revise the abortion informed consent law
H. B. No. 433: Provider of Boutique Services Opportunity Act
Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp.:
H. B. No. 99: Allow authorized persons to go armed within school safety zone
H. B. No. 144: Authorize a county to implement motor fuel quality testing; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Brigid Kelly, D
H. B. No. 176*: Revise the Athletic Training Law; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Rick Carfagna, R
H. B. No. 225: Grant tax credits to volunteer peace officers, firefighters, EMS; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Jay Edwards, R
H. B. No. 230: Data privacy improvement bill; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Sharon Ray, R
H. B. No. 361: Increase fines to railroad company unlawfully blocking a crossing; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Jessica Miranda, D
H. B. No. 376: Provides consumers the right to know what personal data a business collects, access and receive personal data a company has regarding that consumer; request personal data be deleted; request personal data not be sold; Jointly sponsored by Carfagna
H. B. No. 377: Regards coronavirus local fiscal recovery appropriation; Jointly sponsored by Rep. D.J. Swearingen, R
H. B. No. 414: Enact the Not On My Walk Act; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Gary Click, R
H. B. No. 425: Prohibit certain actions regarding COVID-19, genetic technologies; Jointly sponsored by Rep. Scott Wiggam, R
Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp.:
S. B. No. 13*: Regards certain statutes of limitation and repose
S. B. No. 64: Regulate and register roofing contractors; Jointly sponsored by Sen. ??? Hottinger
S. B. No. 71: Allow county establish motor fuel quality testing program; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Cecil Thomas
S. B. No. 127: Prevent local governments from limiting use of natural gas; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Michael Rulli
S. B. No. 134: Allows non-essential businesses to operate during health emergencies as long as they follow protocols
S. B. No. 139: Regards multiple employer welfare arrangements
S. B. No. 175: Enact the Fair and Open Competition Act
S. B. No. 184: Regards transparency by online large-volume third-party sellers; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Michael Rulli
S. B. No. 186: Regards constitutionality of federal actions; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Rob McColley
S. B. No. 189: Change venue for appeal from an agency order; Jointly sponsored by Sen. Rob McColley
* Denotes bill approved by House and Senate, sent to governor’s office.