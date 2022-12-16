$300K for body cameras given to Butler County Sheriff and 3 other agencies

Jones told the Journal-News previously there is already transparency on his police force but if they get the money he’ll take it, because he believes at some point in time he may be mandated to do so.

“People say this gives you transparency doesn’t it,” Jones said. “Here’s what I say no, we already have transparency, this gives me I guess triple transparency or quadruple transparency. See here, they still trust the police, they like the police in this community, this county.”

Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer told the Journal-News the grant would pay for about 150 cameras and start-up costs for the program. Jones said he would have to hire two employees to maintain the data and handle the program.