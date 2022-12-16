$300K for body cameras given to Butler County Sheriff and 3 other agencies

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and three other police agencies have received nearly $300,000 from the state to either start or augment existing body worn camera programs.
Jones and police chiefs from Fairfield Twp., Middletown and West Chester Twp. were among 112 police agencies statewide vying for the second round of $10 million Gov. Mike DeWine made available for body cameras. They asked for a total of $492,483 and received $282,951.
DeWine’s office indicated 44 agencies statewide will use funding to create new body-worn camera programs and 68 will dedicate funding toward expanding or upgrading existing technology. Jones and Middletown Police Chief David Birk wanted to start new programs.
“Body cameras are an essential tool for policing, and the funds we’re awarding today will help agencies purchase around 1,660 new body cameras and associated technology,” DeWine said. “Body cameras are important not only for providing transparency to the public but also for adding an extra layer of protection for our officers.”
For years Butler County police departments shied away from body cameras because of the cost and the uncertainty about what needs to be retained as a record, what should or cannot be redacted and other privacy issues.
Jones told the Journal-News previously there is already transparency on his police force but if they get the money he’ll take it, because he believes at some point in time he may be mandated to do so.
“People say this gives you transparency doesn’t it,” Jones said. “Here’s what I say no, we already have transparency, this gives me I guess triple transparency or quadruple transparency. See here, they still trust the police, they like the police in this community, this county.”
Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer told the Journal-News the grant would pay for about 150 cameras and start-up costs for the program. Jones said he would have to hire two employees to maintain the data and handle the program.
