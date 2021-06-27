3 seriously injured in Springfield Twp. crash; man facing 8th OVI

Around 3:50 p.m., a Chevy pickup truck going west on Old Columbus Road near Bird Road went left of center and hit a 2010 Ford Fusion head-on, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield post.

The driver of the Fusion and a passenger, a 54-year-old man and 51-year-old woman respectively, were taken to Springfield Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, 57-year-old Mark Nibert, of South Charleston, was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.