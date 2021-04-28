3 indicted in Fairfield Twp. drive-by shooting in March

And all three men ― Vernon Mitchell, 39, Darnell Mooney 20, and Dequan Hodges, 19 ― were arrested last month on felony charges related to shots fired into a home in the 7700 block of Wildbranch Road. Mitchell and Hodges were taken into custody the day of the shooting. Mooney turned himself into police five days later.

The incident happened at 2 a.m. on March 4 to a home in the Tyler’s Creek Townhomes. Multiple shell casings were found in front of the residence, said Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. A bullet also went into a nearby home, he said.