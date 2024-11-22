2nd annual Hamilton Turkey Drop set for Wednesday night

There are four participating businesses ― The Casual Pint, Municipal Brew Works, Pour House and Tano Bistro ― and ducks are available for purchase at The Casual Pint and Municipal Brew Works for $10 each. The ducks will be dropped over a target from the top of one of Hamilton’s ladder trucks on Wednesday night, the day before Thanksgiving. The owner of the duck closest to the target wins $500, and four runners-up will win $100 each.

Ducks can be purchased the day of the event, likely a couple of hours prior to the drop.

“It’s kind of on theme of what we do here in Hamilton,” said Tyler McCleary, operations manager at Tano Bistro and member of the Hamilton Amusement and Hospitality Association. “It’s fun, it’s for a good cause, and taking people out and about.”

The money raised will go toward updating the Butler County Veterans Memorial Wall in Veterans Park.

Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot next to The Casual Pint, 130 Riverfront Plaza.

Celebrating a Thanksgiving “WKRP in Cincinnati” episode from 1978 is unique, said Ann Marie Cilley, the Hamilton franchise owner of The Casual Pint who came up with the event idea with Municipal Brew Works co-founder Jim Goodman.

“This event puts a little bit of a different spin on the night before Thanksgiving which is traditionally a busy time for local bars,” she said.

During the inaugural year of the Hamilton Turkey Drop, all 120 turkey-themed ducks were sold out days before the drop. This year, officials have sold more than 250 ducks, and if they haven’t sold all 350 before Wednesday, they’ll have them on sale the day of the drop.

“It’s wacky,” McCleary said, especially when businesses collaborate. “You never know what you’ll end up with, but it’s always focused on fun and trying to make an impact.”

