29 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Michael A. Botts, 4974 Meadow Vista Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Michael Allen Garrett, 395 N. Eastview Pkwy., Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Holly R. Henson, 6483 Oxford State Road, Trenton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

James Stewart, 1012 Lond St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of petty theft.

Ryan Lee Johnson, 1340 Pater Ave., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of aggravated robbery, and two counts of receiving stolen property (direct).

Scott Victor Densmore, 2220 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and possessing a defaced firearm.

Kylana L. Aldridge, 506 16th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and criminal damaging or endangering.

John F. Scott Jr., 177 Beckett St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Tyler Scott Ross, 5201 College Croner Pike, Apt. 68, Oxford; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Nyrissa M. Johnson, 1048 Springbrook Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, forgery, theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and telecommunications fraud (direct).

Scott Victor Densmore, 2220 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability (direct) and making false alarms (direct).

Michael O. Tyree, 4011 Riggs Road, Oxford; indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Krista N. Emmons, 1451 Silver Lane, Hamilton; indicted on six counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Alexander K. Emerson, 1711 Germantown Road, Middletown; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Robert L. Campbell, 37 Emerald Way, Franklin; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Taveris D. Hill, 3356 Treasure Court, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Robert Molina, 163 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Kevin S. Walker, 510 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Rodney J. Napier, 2804 Shartle St., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jeff Wooldridge, 2721 Nashville Road, #18, Bowling Green, Ky.; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Randall Ferguson, 4436 Waymire Ave., Dayton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Dion Bishop, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Hunter Lee Adams, 8473 Ohio 28, Pleasant Plain; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, disrupting public services, carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Marie Dawn Newman, 201 June Marie Drive, Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, forgery, and theft.

Jacob Devon Watts, 73 Emerald Way, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Eric Long, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on two counts of assault.

Christopher Ryan Rose, 15 Chestnut St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, petty theft, and criminal trespass.

Jacob A. Driscoll, 3936 Turtlecreek Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count of inducing panic.

Donald Eugene Combs Jr., 1641 Jackson Lant, Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.