27 Middletown businesses taking part in the new loyalty rewards program

— Central Pastry, 1518 Central Ave.

— Charlie + Will Provision, 68 S. Main St.

— Daubenmire Printing, 1527 Central Ave.

— Design 2 Wear 2, 1112 Central Ave.

— Digital Visuals, 15 N. Clinton St.

— Don’s Pizza, 1126 Central Ave.

— Flowers by Roger, 1210 Manchester Ave.

— Gallery on Clinton, 15 N. Clinton St.

— Grandpa Joe’s Candy, 1212 Central Ave.

— Haute Fusion Glass Studio, 1050 Central Ave.

— Indigo Pass Boutique Hotel, 1131 Central Ave.

— Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway

— Mockingbird’s Cafe, 1024 Central Ave.

— My Favorite Things Boutique, 1054 Central Ave.

— Mz Jade’s Soul Food, 1105 Central Ave.

— N.E.W. Ales Brewing, 1521 First Ave.

— Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave.

— Rolling Mill Brewing Co., 916 First Ave.

— Spoken Bicycles, 1201 Central Ave.

— The Swire Inn, 64 S. Main St.

— Triple Moon Coffee Co., 1100 Central Ave.

— The Slice, 1300 Central Ave.

— Vitori’s Market, 1131 Central Ave.

— West Central Wine, 1120 Central Ave.

— White Dog Distilling Co., 1357 Central Ave.

The First Friday kickoff, entitled “Fall in Love with Downtown,” encouraged patrons to enjoy the many options for dining, refreshments and shopping available in the downtown area, said Chris Xeil Lyons, economic development director for the city.

She said smaller businesses typically don’t have a marketing team like national chains and she hopes the program spurs sales.

“We need to get people in the doors and create activity downtown," Xeil Lyons said.

Here is how the program works: Pick up a passport from one of the more than 40 participating businesses; make a minimum $10 purchase and have your passport stamped. After you receive 10 stamps from 10 different businesses, you’re entered to win gift cards to a variety of downtown businesses.

The program runs from Friday though Jan. 31, 2021 and $3,000 worth of prizes will be awarded during the four months.

Jeff Payne, executive director of the DMI, said the Sip Bite Buy program offers “a great opportunity” for people to return to downtown during the coronavirus pandemic. He encouraged people to get out of their cars, wear masks, stay six feet apart and check out the diverse downtown businesses.

“We’re here and we want to serve you,” Payne said. “We need to get people back into a routine.”

Two downtown businesses owner, Sue Wittman from Artique inside the Pendleton Art Center, and Ron Meadows from Design 2 Wear 2, agreed.

Explore 7 recent restaurant openings and other moves in Butler and Warren counties

“It’s a good idea and it’s always fun to win prizes,” Wittman said.

Meadows, in business downtown for five years, said he runs an incentive program where customers receive 20 percent off after their fifth purchase. He believes the Sip Bite Buy program can also be successful.

“Just getting people in the door will help,” he said.