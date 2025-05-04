$250,000 more needed for Butler County Historic Courthouse restoration

County Administrator Judi Boyko said as construction has progressed throughout the project to shore up the 136-year-old landmark the additional water issues were uncovered.

“This is the first time in the three phases that we have gone over bid,” Boyko said.

The county paid $18,500 in 2020 to do a comprehensive study on what is needed to shore up the iconic structure. The plan recommended spending about $1.5 million over three years or roughly $4.6 million.

Here are some of the repairs and construction bid prices, including the recent change order:

Phase 1: Winter-critical stabilization and basement, porch roof and mansard (curved) roof restoration — $1.6 million

Phase 2: Sand stone, brick and chimney and window repairs — $1.5 million

Phase 3: Courthouse roof and tower repairs and stair replacement — $2.1 million

To-date, the county has actually spent $3.7 million on the project that is estimated — based on the bids — to cost $5.1 million for construction. If the commissioners agree, window replacement with a cost estimate of $1.8 million could be tacked on for a total construction cost of $6.9 million.

The report indicated if the project was completed as outlined, it should be another 25 years before more significant work is needed.

“The current conditions of the courthouse have caused the need to close off areas around the building due to concerns about falling debris. Staff and visitors regularly deal with leaks and deteriorating plaster,” the report reads. “Until the repairs are completed, the deterioration will continue to grow and expand which will increase the final cost of the repairs and disturbance to courthouse operations during the work.”

The four-story structure cost $305,000 to build and was completed and occupied on Feb. 4, 1889.

The commissioners also approved a $58,500 payment to THP Limited — their architectural and project management firm — for expanding the scope of their services to include the additional work. So far, they have agreed to pay THP $319,000 for the initial study and designing and managing the project.

Commissioner T.C. Rogers balked a bit at the new cost, “for THP to oversee that, that’s 27%, what am I doing here if I could get that kind of money?”

Boyko said Phase 3 of the project was supposed to be completed in July but now it’s projected for October, so they’ll be overseeing the extended construction phase and also designing the snow guards they have added for the metal roof, “they have been very fair with the county, it’s probably higher than this candidly.”

If the commissioners agree to replace the windows — they weren’t part of the original plans — that project won’t happen until next year.

They also hired Dayton-based LWC Inc. for $46,500 to consult on the materials needed to preserve the historic essence of the building. All in with construction and consulting fees the total cost — the first two phases came in $234,453 under the bids — would be roughly $7.2 million.

Repairs throughout the years

The county hasn’t just let the building wither away — repairs have been made inside and out through the years, like $91,994 to replace the crumbling steps on the High Street side of the courthouse. The work was completed in September 2016.

Retired Probate Court Judge Randy Rogers, who called the courthouse home for decades, begged the commissioners for years to address the structural needs, said he is “very pleased” with the outcome.

“I’m just so thankful the commissioners have done what they’ve done to preserve the iconic building and it’s looking great. I’m not surprised they found some water damage, there had been some issues there several years ago,” Rogers said. “I’m excited, I was in that building for a long time and that building is going to be around a long time. It’s an iconic building and it still is the most recognized symbol of government in all of Butler County. It’s important for the community and still being used.”

In addition to the Probate Court, it houses the Area II court and the Juvenile Court’s drug and alcohol treatment court. However, a security audit from the Ohio Supreme Court is potentially changing the tenant roster.

Area Courts Administrator Jeannette Bullard told the Journal-News recently “we are in talks” about a possible move for the Area II Court, but there are no solid plans.

“The Historic Courthouse, we want to keep it historic and aesthetically pleasing and we want to maintain the beauty of it and the historic part of it and that doesn’t really jibe well with modern conveniences and it is relatively small,” she said. “The Supreme Court did a security audit in April of 2024 and felt we needed a bigger space.”

The county is in the throes of a major space reutilization project and Commissioner Don Dixon said they are still working out where everyone will eventually land, but the Historic Courthouse won’t just sit empty.

“The answer to that is to be determined,” Dixon said about who will inhabit the spruced up courthouse. “It was at the point it had to be done, it was going to cause major structural damage and it would have been a big, big problem. We’ve got it structurally sound and water tight after this is done and we’ll just see where we are. It’s going to be used for something for sure.”