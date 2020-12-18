$22.2 million planned for Miami building projects in state budget

“The Clinical Health Science and Wellness Building expands the university’s capacity to produce high-quality, workforce-ready graduates in key clinical health fields to address Ohio’s steadily increasing in-demand healthcare jobs,” said Johnson.

The DeWine administration and legislative leaders typically negotiate the terms of the capital budget bill before its introduction. As a result, it is not expected to generate controversy.

Lawmakers put the capital spending plan into a bill that is already in a conference committee, which will allow the Ohio House and Senate to move swiftly to pass it this week and send it to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk.

The $96 million health science building that will include renovations of Harris Hall, which will temporarily house the school’s health services center during construction.

The new center, which will be the first new academic building on the campus in more than a decade and will be located near 421 South Campus Ave.

It will also help expand the school’s new health degrees, such as a physician’s assistant program, now being developed, school officials have said.

The $1 million the Miami University Northwest Butler Creativity Hub Corridor will help fund a joint project with the city of Oxford to transform a three-block undeveloped area in the city to make a high-tech innovation corridor.

Butler County projects to be funded by new state capital projects budget:

Hamilton Beltline Trail, $750,000

Harbin Park Pavilion, $550,000

Forest Run Metro Park Timberman Project, $400,000

Harbin Park Loop Trail, $150,000

Monroe Community Park Activity Center, $40,000

Sorg Opera House, $50,000

Miami University Clinical Health Science and Student Wellness Building, $21,2 million

Miami University Northwest Butler Creativity Hub Corridor, $1 million

(Staff Writer Laura A. Bischoff contributed)