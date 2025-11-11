20th Ohio Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Hamilton

Monica Kelsey, of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the organization named for Ohio's Safe Haven lawn, receives a proclamation on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 11, 2025, from Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller on the organization's 20th baby box in Ohio. Hamilton dedicated Butler County's first Safe Haven Baby Box at the Fire Station 22 on Pershing Avenue. The box is designed to allow mothers to anonymously place a newborn baby 30 days or younger in the incubator. Fire personnel are notified through a silent alarm. Mothers can still surrender a baby at any hospital, fire department or police station under Ohio's Safe Haven law. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Ohio’s 20th Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Hamilton, which the city’s mayor said “results in safer newborns.”

Tuesday afternoon, city leaders and state and federal officials attended the dedication of the baby box, also known as newborn safety incubators, at Hamilton Fire Station 22, 77 Pershing Ave.

It’s the 395th box from the Safe Haven organization, whose founder, Monica Kelsey, said had helped 71 newborns. The Hamilton baby box is also the first in Butler County.

She said that while Ohio’s law gives mothers the option to surrender a newborn to law enforcement, hospitals or an emergency service organization, such as a fire department, the state in 2017, amended its Safe Haven laws to include newborn safety incubators. And that gives mothers “100% anonymity if they so choose.”

Hamilton dedicated Butler County's first Safe Haven Baby Box on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 11, 2025, at the Fire Station 22 on Pershing Avenue. The box is designed to allow mothers to anonymously place a newborn baby 30 days or younger in the incubator. Fire personnel are notified through a silent alarm. Mothers can still surrender a baby at any hospital, fire department or police station under Ohio's Safe Haven law. Pictured is the interior of the box were firefighters and paramedics have access to the baby. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

“What we’re doing here today is giving a last-resort option for parents if they can’t walk into this facility and hand their child to a person,” she said.

Mayor Pat Moeller called it “a great project,” which results “puts the child and the mother both in a better place.”

“This project reflects the heart and beliefs of all the people who put this together,” he said.

Hamilton City Councilmember Michael Ryan said this box is the “opening of a door. A door to life, to love and a hopeful future.”

“It represents compassion, care and our shared commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us,” he said. “It’s a promise that in Butler County and in Hamilton, we will always be a voice for the voiceless, we will always stand for life.”

