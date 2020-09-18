2020 Toyota Highlander features new look, improved interior, better fuel economy

With the redesign of the exterior the overall dimensions of the interior improve with a cabin that feels roomier in the first and second rows. As is the case with most SUVs in the segment, the third row is cramped and should be reserved for children.

Cargo room, however, is much improved with 16 cubic feet behind the third row and 84.3 cubic feet of overall space.

There are five trims available for the Highlander including L, LE, XLE, Limited and Platinum. My tester was the top-of-the-line Platinum trim. It had an MSRP of $48,800. With a few optional equipment packages, my tester had a final price tag of $51,654.

Fuel economy for the 2020 Toyota Highlander sees a slight improvement from last year. Even my AWD tester saw a one MPG gain year over year. Overall, the AWD V6 Highlander has an EPA rating of 20 mpg/city and 27 mpg/highway (compared to 20/26 last year). In a week’s worth of suburban driving, I averaged 23 mpg.

In a bland segment full of vanilla SUVs that all remain oh-so-popular, it was wise for Toyota to re-engage with an updated Highlander. As the pack was starting to catch up and surpass it, Toyota manages to gain interest with a viable, attractive seven-passenger SUV.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist.

2020 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER PLATINUM