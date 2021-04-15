2 upcoming road closings to know in Butler County

Cincinnati Dayton Road will close 0.4 miles north of Millikin Road and 0.6 miles south of Kyles Station Road for a culvert replacement beginning Monday. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Friday.

Detour: Northbound Cincinnati Dayton Road traffic will detour west on Millikin Road, north on Yankee Road, and east on Kyles Station Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.