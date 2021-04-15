2 upcoming road closings to know in Butler County

It’s that time of year when temporary and long-term road closings will occur as the Butler County Engineer’s Office begins and ambitious road improvement plan.
Here are upcoming road closings:
Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Twp. — April 19
Cincinnati Dayton Road will close 0.4 miles north of Millikin Road and 0.6 miles south of Kyles Station Road for a culvert replacement beginning Monday. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Friday.
Detour: Northbound Cincinnati Dayton Road traffic will detour west on Millikin Road, north on Yankee Road, and east on Kyles Station Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.
California Road in Morgan Twp. — April 19
California Road will close 0.6 miles south of Okeana Drewersburg Road and 0.4 miles north of Schradin Road for a culvert pipe replacement beginning Monday. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.
Detour: Northbound California Road traffic will detour southeast on Schradin Road, north on George Road, and west on Okeana Drewersburg Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.