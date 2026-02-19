2 suspects arrested after pursuits end in Middletown

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
31 minutes ago
X

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday afternoon following two police pursuits that ended in the city of Middletown.

Zachary Clary, 26, of Middletown was arrested following a pursuit initiated by Franklin Division of Police. He had an active misdemeanor warrant through Franklin Municipal Court and is additionally charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

At 2:34 p.m., Warren County Sheriff’s Office alerted Franklin police to a burglary in progress on Kenny Lane in Franklin Twp., according to a Facebook post from the department.

The suspect was reportedly leaving the Kenny Lane area in a gray Kia sedan. Franklin officers performed a precision immobilization technique, bringing the vehicle to a stop in Middletown.

Clary is being held in Warren County Jail.

Zachary Austin Clary, 26, of Middletown is being charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and two misdemeanors. WARREN COUNTY JAIL

Credit: Warren County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Warren County Jail

Another pursuit by Middletown police ended around Central Avenue and Clark Street Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit stemmed by a vehicle stolen by a juvenile late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to Middletown police.

The vehicle reentered the area Wednesday afternoon when officers spotted it. A pursuit ensued, leading to the arrest of the juvenile.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

In Other News
1
Middletown deputy police chief placed on administrative leave amid...
2
Fairfield schools seek input on possible cuts
3
$7.2M Butler County Historic Courthouse restoration enters final phase
4
Giant flag in Middletown in place to better honor heroes
5
Amount of fires in Cincinnati in 2026 is unprecedented, officials say

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.