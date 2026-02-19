2 suspects arrested after pursuits end in Middletown

At 2:34 p.m., Warren County Sheriff’s Office alerted Franklin police to a burglary in progress on Kenny Lane in Franklin Twp., according to a Facebook post from the department.

The suspect was reportedly leaving the Kenny Lane area in a gray Kia sedan. Franklin officers performed a precision immobilization technique, bringing the vehicle to a stop in Middletown.

Clary is being held in Warren County Jail.

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

Another pursuit by Middletown police ended around Central Avenue and Clark Street Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit stemmed by a vehicle stolen by a juvenile late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to Middletown police.

The vehicle reentered the area Wednesday afternoon when officers spotted it. A pursuit ensued, leading to the arrest of the juvenile.

No injuries were reported, according to police.