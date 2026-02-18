2 police pursuits end in Middletown

Two police pursuits ended in Middletown Wednesday afternoon.
One pursuit by Middletown police ended around Central Avenue and Clark Street.
The other pursuit was by Franklin police, and ended around Tytus Avenue near Browning Street.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post confirmed that they assisted in both pursuits but were unable to provide anything further.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
