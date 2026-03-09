2 injured, 1 arrested after ‘accidental’ shooting at Maineville Kroger

Both people have minor injuries, according to police. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

It is unclear where exactly the shooting took place, but police said preliminary information shows both people were in the vestibule area of the store.

Police said the shooting was accidental. Hamilton Twp. Police Chief Scott Hughes said someone likely fired a gun from their property. On their Facebook page, Hamilton Twp. PD said they arrested Jayson Hall, 40, in connection to the shooting.

The Kroger was closed for the rest of the night following the shooting, according to police, and some roads in the area were also closed.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Hamilton Twp. Police Dept. or call Crime Stoppers.