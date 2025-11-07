2 Hamilton men arrested after meth, fentanyl recovered in undercover operation

The search warrant was executed at a residence on Bryant Lane, which is in a residential neighborhood on the city’s west side.

Brown was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, and Chapman was charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony. Officials say additional charges are pending.

The B.U.R.N. Task Force targets drug dealers and works with local law enforcement partners on operations.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said getting these drugs off the streets will be “protecting families from the life-destroying poison that these traffickers bring into our communities.”

“Every gram of this poison we take off the street is a life we’re potentially saving,” he said. “My office will continue to hunt down drug dealers and put them exactly where they belong ― in jail. We will not allow these criminals to destroy families in our Butler County community.”

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.