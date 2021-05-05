X

2 downtown Middletown restaurants close due to lack of employees

Don’s Pizza, founded in Germantown in 1970, opened a new location at 1126 Central Ave. in Middletown on June 1, 2019. The pizza restaurant has closed due to the lack of employees, according to the landlord. RICK McCRABB/STAFF
Don’s Pizza, founded in Germantown in 1970, opened a new location at 1126 Central Ave. in Middletown on June 1, 2019. The pizza restaurant has closed due to the lack of employees, according to the landlord. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

News | 5 hours ago
By Rick McCrabb

Two downtown Middletown restaurants have closed due to the lack of available employees.

Don’s Pizza, 1126 Central Ave., and Fast Lane Subs, 1218 Central Ave., have closed after two years and six months in business, respectively, said Jeri Lewis, wife of Scott Lewis of Triad Investments, which owns the properties.

ExploreHamilton’s 2nd Chipotle to open this year, company says

She said both restaurants are owned by the same man and he couldn’t operate them with five employees.

“It was a labor thing,” Lewis said.

She said the businesses were “doing well” and the owner was the “perfect tenant.”

Anyone interested in leasing the buildings is asked to call 513-464-0854.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.