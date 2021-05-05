2 downtown Middletown restaurants close due to lack of employees

Two downtown Middletown restaurants have closed due to the lack of available employees.
Don’s Pizza, 1126 Central Ave., and Fast Lane Subs, 1218 Central Ave., have closed after two years and six months in business, respectively, said Jeri Lewis, wife of Scott Lewis of Triad Investments, which owns the properties.
She said both restaurants are owned by the same man and he couldn’t operate them with five employees.
“It was a labor thing,” Lewis said.
She said the businesses were “doing well” and the owner was the “perfect tenant.”
Anyone interested in leasing the buildings is asked to call 513-464-0854.