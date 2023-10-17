2 dead in Fairfield apartment were killed in murder-suicide, police say

Two people found dead inside their Fairfield apartment were involved in a murder-suicide, Fairfield Police said four days after the bodies were discovered.

Just before 10 a.m. Oct. 13, police arrived at 20 Merlin Drive to find 24-year-old Tatiana Maldonado and 33-year-old Jolman David Perez dead inside the apartment they shared. An investigation found Perez killed Maldonado, then killed himself.

The police had been called to the scene on reports of injuries during an altercation.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office ruled Maldonado’s death a homicide and Perez’s death a suicide. No other information was released.