2 dead, 2 others hurt in shooting near Cincinnati bar

Two people were injured and two were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Northside, according to Cincinnati police.
The shooting happened overnight around 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hamilton Avenue near the Spotlight Lounge, a local bar. Officers responded to the scene for a reported shooting and found four victims.
All four were transported to UC Medical Center. Two have died, and two were left with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said the incident began as an altercation near Spotlight Lounge. Two people have been detained and two firearms were discovered.
