Breaking: Roof collapses at Koch Foods during large fire; 1 person missing

2 dead, 2 others hurt in shooting near Cincinnati bar

A shooting took place Sunday morning, Feb. 15, 2026. in the 4000 block of Hamilton Avenue near the Spotlight Lounge, a local bar. WCPO/CONTRIBUTED

A shooting took place Sunday morning, Feb. 15, 2026. in the 4000 block of Hamilton Avenue near the Spotlight Lounge, a local bar. WCPO/CONTRIBUTED
News
By Grace Hamilton – WCPO
32 minutes ago
X

Two people were injured and two were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Northside, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened overnight around 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hamilton Avenue near the Spotlight Lounge, a local bar. Officers responded to the scene for a reported shooting and found four victims.

All four were transported to UC Medical Center. Two have died, and two were left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the incident began as an altercation near Spotlight Lounge. Two people have been detained and two firearms were discovered.

In Other News
1
Roof collapses at Koch Foods during large fire; 1 person missing
2
Hamilton police seek info on man accused of exposing himself multiple...
3
McCrabb: Couple celebrates 50th anniversary after two divorces
4
Ohio school funding crossroads: A wake-up call for the business...
5
Pins ‘explode’ after being hit by Lakota East bowler’s power

About the Author

Grace Hamilton