2 days, 2 fatal crashes in Middletown involving motorcycle, vehicle into building

Two people have died in crashes this week in Middletown.
On Tuesday night, a 21-year-old Middletown man was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle in a crash that injured three others. A day later, a crash between a motorcycle and a car killed one person and sent another to a hospital.
The victim in the Tuesday incident, Charles Barrett, was pronounced dead at the scene on Lefferson Road in Middletown, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Hamilton Post.
Barrett was a passenger in a 2008 Mini Cooper traveling east on Lefferson Road at about 9 p.m. when the driver, Jordan Kenyon, 22, of Middletown, “was traveling at a very high rate of speed” before he lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a building, the patrol said.
Kenyon and passenger Khalil Cozad, also 22 of Middletown, suffered serious injuries and are hospitalized, as is a 17-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol.
The crash remains under investigation.
From the Wednesday incident, Dustin J. Jackson, 24, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.
Troopers were called to the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and University Boulevard in Middletown at about 7:40p.m. OSHP said that Jackson was traveling south on University Boulevard while riding a 2003 Suzuki SV1000 motorcycle.
A 2010 Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on University Boulevard, driven by Juan N. Pinales, 26, of Middletown, with Chayneth Febus, 24, of Providence, Rhode Island, in the passenger seat.
OSHP said the Elantra tried to make a left turn onto Woodlawn Avenue, and the motorcycle crashed into it.
Febus sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Atrium Medical Center. Pinales sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.