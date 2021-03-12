2 days, 2 fatal crashes in Middletown involving motorcycle, vehicle into building

The crash remains under investigation.

From the Wednesday incident, Dustin J. Jackson, 24, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and University Boulevard in Middletown at about 7:40p.m. OSHP said that Jackson was traveling south on University Boulevard while riding a 2003 Suzuki SV1000 motorcycle.

A 2010 Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on University Boulevard, driven by Juan N. Pinales, 26, of Middletown, with Chayneth Febus, 24, of Providence, Rhode Island, in the passenger seat.

OSHP said the Elantra tried to make a left turn onto Woodlawn Avenue, and the motorcycle crashed into it.

Febus sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Atrium Medical Center. Pinales sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.