2 Butler County companies adding 250 jobs with expansion projects

Magnode, an aluminum extrusion manufacturer, expects to create 171 full-time positions, generating $10.6 million in new annual payroll and retaining $16 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Trenton. The TCA approved a 1.811 percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Sentrilock expects to create 79 full-time positions, generating $4.3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $9.5 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in West Chester. The company makes access management lockboxes and software to help administer, grant, and control access typically used in the real estate market. The TCA approved a 1.494 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.