$190 million Land of Illusion expansion will not move forward

Butler County commissioners heard the Madison Twp. zoning case in late 2020 and denied rezoning 206 acres across eight parcels off Thomas Road to a Business Planned Unit Development from the current agriculture, residential and general business classifications. Oakley wanted to make Land of Illusion a year-round facility with additional family activities, camping sites and a hotel. He said the multi-phased project will be a $190 million investment in the county’s economy.

Oakley sued the commissioners, Madison Twp. and others in federal court claiming the action trampled on his property rights. He lost the first round and appealed, the 6th Circuit Court ruled on Friday the county commissioners were within their rights to nix the expansion.