15 candidates apply for open Middletown City Council seat

Clerk of Council Amy Schenck said she received the applicants’ letters of interest and forwarded them to the four remaining council members: Mayor Nicole Condrey, Vice Mayor Monica Thomas, Tal Moon and Zack Ferrell, to review.

The list of candidates includes: Kristi Asbury, Dora Bronston, Clayton Castle, Coty Combs, Brian Duba, John Ferrando, Nancy Griffith, Paul Horn, John Leopold, Marc Morgan, Joe Mulligan, Dave Pearce, Jamey Pregon, Jeffrey Wellbaum and Benjamin Woo.

Mulligan ran for mayor and was defeated by Elizabeth Slamka.

Asbury, Castle, Ferrando and Wellbaum ran unsuccessfully for council on Nov. 7.

Now that the deadline has passed, the candidates will be interviewed in executive sessions Monday morning and Tuesday morning and after Tuesday’s council meeting.

A special meeting has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday in City Council Chambers.

A second special meeting has been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the police training room.

Since Condrey, Thomas and Moon didn’t seek re-election this year, and with Muterspaw resigning, only Ferrell, who was elected two years ago, remains on council.

After council selects Muterspaw’s replacement, council will include Jennifer Burg-Carter, Steve West II, Slamka and Ferrell. They will be sworn in at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.