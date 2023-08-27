$1.3M bond set for man accused of sex assault while posing as UC dorm advisor

A $1.3 million bond has been set for a man who allegedly posed as a resident advisor and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl inside a University of Cincinnati residence hall.

According to CPD, 24-year-old Kadarius Short was arrested on charges of rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

UC Police said Friday morning the assault happened around 3 a.m. Aug. 24 in The Deacon, an apartment-style dorm near campus, the university wrote in a public safety alert email to students and staff.

Police said the man identified himself to the person as an RA and that a “weapon was implied but not seen.” In court Saturday, the prosecution said the suspect wrapped a cord around the 17-year-old girl’s neck and implied that he had a gun.

The prosecution nor UC has confirmed if she is a student or not.

After the girl was raped, the prosecution said Short attempted to steal money from her phone apps and then forced her to go to an ATM to withdraw money.

Short’s attorney said the 24-year-old, who has family in the Cincinnati area, is a sophomore at West Virginia’s Bethany College. Monday, Aug. 21 was the first day of classes for Bethany students, according to their academic calendar.

A Hamilton County judge gave Short a $500,000 bond each for two separate rape charges, a $200,000 bond for his kidnapping charge and a $100,000 bond for his aggravated robbery charge.

Prior to these charges, Short’s attorney said he only has a couple of misdemeanor charges.

Anyone with any information about the incident can call UCPD at 513-556-1111.