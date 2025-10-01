105 years young: Middletown’s Mary Hummell celebrates a life of gratitude and good company

Her close friend, Judy Crump, has an idea on what has gotten Hummell to her 105th birthday. “She’s got a great memory, great sense of humor,” Crump said. “Never complains.” Crump, 78, first met Hummell in the 80s when both of their mothers were at the same nursing home. “She’s a delightful, delightful person,” Crump said. “She never grumbles or growls or says, woe unto me.” Hummell never married or had children, though, Crump said, “She assured me it wasn’t because she didn’t have suitors.” Hummell chose to live an independent life, and while she never had children, she loves babies. Her birthday party Friday at The Winfield at Middletown, where she lives, was baby themed.

Credit: Bryn Dippold Credit: Bryn Dippold

Gail Corrill, volunteer coordinator at The Winfield, said she “never” sees Hummell unhappy. “She smiles constantly, she loves company,” she said. “This is how she is, all of the time. I’ve never seen her in bed.” Corrill has known Hummell for three years and attended her 103rd and 104th birthday parties. She visits her at least once a week. “I always bring her boxes of Kleenexes or some chocolate, two things she loves,” Corrill said. Hummell also has a sweet tooth for butterscotch pie and Diet Pepsi. One of her church bake sales specialties was cherry pie, and she recalls getting a nickel from her mother during the Great Depression to buy yeast for bread to sell to people or at church to make extra cash.

