$100,000 in sneakers stolen from man’s Cincinnati storage locker

While he hopes to catch who did it, Giddens said he is starting from scratch.

“I cashed out all my savings, I didn’t have insurance,” Giddens said.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $7,000, and he said some local sneaker shops have donated shoes.

“That has encouraged me so much to know there are people nationally and locally who are love and support me,” Giddens said. “God got a bigger plan and this will turn out for my good. I will continue to be faithful.”

CubeSmart said it could not comment on the break-in.