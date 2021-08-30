10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including the Ohio Renaissance Festival and more

“Blippi The Musical”

Blippi is a children’s entertainer who educates kids between 2-6 about tractors, farm animals, and other outdoor activities via a series of YouTube videos. Come see the live-action musical version at BB&T Arena, 500 Louie B. Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky, on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $31-$71. For more information, call 859-442-2652 or visit www.thebbtarena.com.

Terrapin Flyer

Terrapin Flyer is one of the top touring Grateful Dead tribute bands in the U.S. See them at the Sorg Opera House, 57 S. Main St., Middletown, on Sept 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

J.J. Grey & Mofro

This national touring band plays a combination of Southern rock, blues, soul and funk. See them at RiversEdge Amphitheater, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton, on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30-$65. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-785-7015 or visit www.riversedgelive.com.

The Roots

The legendary hip hop band is hitting the road for their “All The Way Live” tour. Lauren Eylise will open. See them at the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center, 25 Race St., Cincinnati, on Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$75. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com.

Smoke on the River BBQ Festival

This festival will feature a variety of ethnic BBQ dishes. You can go with the traditional pulled pork or you can try a goetta barbecue sandwich, a barbecue Cajun chicken on a stick, or a Barbacoa Tostada. There will also be a full lineup of live music. Check it out at Covington Plaza, 1 Madison Ave., Covington, Kentucky, on Sept. 3-5. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit the Smoke on the River BBQ Festival Facebook page.

Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour

Brooks & Dunn are embarking on their first national tour in ten years, belatedly supporting their appropriately titled 2019 album, “Reboot.” Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane will open. See them at Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40-$350. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.

Monster Jam

The big wheels are back, featuring Grave Digger, FTI Torque, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Soldier Fortune, and more. Check it out at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Cincinnati, on Sept. 4-5. Shows are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15-$75. For more information, call 513-421-4111 or visit www.usbankarena.com.

Ohio Renaissance Festival

The Ren Fest is back! Ohio’s most beloved 16th-century village will be open for business, offering greasy food, bawdy drink, full contact jousting, acrobats, performers, shopping, themed weekends, and much more. Check it out at Renaissance Park, 10542 East State Route 72, Waynesville, on Sept. 4-Aug. 31. Daily hours are 10:30-7 p.m. Admission is $7.50-$75. For more information, visit www.renfestival.com.