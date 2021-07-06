10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including the Hamilton Flea and more

Naked Karate Girls

The high-energy party covers performed by this dance band has made them for years one of the most popular bands in Cincinnati. Just for the record, if this is your first time seeing them, they’re not naked, they don’t do karate, they’re not even female. Seem them at the Square at Union Centre, 9285 Centre Point Drive, West Chester, on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. For more information, call 513-777-5900 or visit www.westchesteroh.org.

Bacon, Bourbon, and Brew Festival

Although you are free to enjoy three of America’s favorite things separately, this unique festival also invites you to enjoy chocolate-covered bacon, bourbon barrel cake, beer-marinated pork cutlets, and much more. The fest will also feature lectures, group discussions, mixologists sharing their bourbon creations, and live music. Check it out at Festival Park Newport, Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky, on Thursday through Sunday. Fest hours are 5-11 p.m. Thursday-Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-882-2951 or visit www.cincinnatifestivalsandevents.com.

Check Your Head – A Beastie Boys Tribute

Named for the 1992 album that produced the video, “So What’cha Want?”, this national touring Beastie Boys tribute act plays the entire catalog, from the breakthrough hits from “Licensed to Ill” to the more obscure “Paul’s Boutique.” See them at RiversEdge Amphitheater, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission cost though VIP tickets are available. For more information, call 513-785-7015 or visit www.riversedgelive.com.

Corey Holcomb

This multi-faceted performer has three comedy specials, was a regular on “Def Comedy Jam” and “Comic View,” guest-starred on “Everybody Hates Chris” and Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne” and is a recurring voice on “The Cleveland Show.” See him live at Funny Bone at Liberty Center, 7518 Bales St., A-120, Liberty Township, on Friday through Sunday. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $39. For more information, call 513-779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.

‘Children of Eden’

This two-act musical retells the book of Genesis, including the stories of Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel, and Noah and the flood. See it at the Sorg Opera House, 57 S. Main St., Middletown, starting on Friday. Performance times are 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

Hamilton Flea

This curated market features local artisans selling hand-made goods. Food trucks will be on hand to fuel your shopping. Check it out at Marcum Park, 106 N. 2nd St., Hamilton, on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.hamiltonflea.org.

Shakespeare in the Park: “Romeo and Juliet”

One of the many things returning to the Greater Cincinnati area after the shutdown is the regional Shakespeare in the Park productions. West Chester will once again be one of the periodic destinations. The 2021 debut will be everyone’s favorite star-crossed lovers: Romeo and Juliet. See it at Keehner Park, 7211 Barrett Road, West Chester, on Saturday at 7 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-381-2273 or visit www.cincyshakes.com.

Pops Concert

Come spend an idle Sunday afternoon with the Butler County Philharmonic Orchestra. They will perform a program that includes popular American songs, waltzes, and songs from films. Check it out at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Rd., Hamilton, on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $27-$33. For more information, call 513-863-8336 or visit www.pyramidhill.org.