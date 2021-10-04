10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Operation Pumpkin in Hamilton and more

Cincinnati Transit Authority: The Music of Chicago

This local, eight-piece band will perform the music of legendary rock band, Chicago. See them at the Sorg Opera House on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

Dierks Bentley: 2021 Beers On Me Tour

This country star named his current tour after a song he wrote earlier this year, a proper anthem for an almost post-COVID summer get-together. Riley Green, Lindsay Ell, and Breland will open. See them at Riverbend Music Center on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40.50-$95.25. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.

Operation Pumpkin

This is the 10th anniversary for this pumpkin and arts festival, featuring pumpkins that are carved, sculpted, decorated, and eaten. There will also be crafts, live music (Naked Karate Girls are one of the headliners), pumpkin vendors, a pet parade, and kiddie rides. Check it out along High Street in downtown Hamilton from Friday through Sunday. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 pm. Sunday. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.operation-pumpkin.org.

Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival

It’s always justified to drink copious amounts of craft beer and wine if you’re absorbing some culture at the same time. This annual festival features art, live music, merchants and vendors, food, and craft beer and wine in a college town atmosphere. Check it out at Uptown Memorial Park in Oxford on Saturday from 2-10 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.oxfordwinefestival.com.

Classic Rock Experience

This tribute band recreates the visual and note-by-note live musical experience of several classic rock bands, including Deep Purple, Pink Floyd, Styx, Boston, Led Zeppelin, and others. See them at the Sorg Opera House, 57 S. Main St., Middletown, on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour

These legendary Southern rockers were just a few shows into a farewell tour when COVID-19 hit. Forcibly deprived of performing for 15 months, they concluded it wasn’t time to hang it up after all, hence the tour’s title. The Marshall Tucker Band and Damon Johnson will open. See them at Riverbend Music Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50-$349.25. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

There’s only one place on Earth where you can check out hundreds of crafts while consuming a wide variety of sauerkraut dishes. Over 450 craft vendors from 25 states will be hawking their wares, paired with over 60 sauerkraut dishes, from cabbage rolls to sauerkraut pizza. Check it out along Main Street in Lebanon on Saturday and Sunday. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-897-8855 or visit www.sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com.

“Remembering James: The Life and Music of James Brown”

With the help of an eight-piece band, this musical covers two decades of the Godfather of Soul’s career, often against the backdrop of the civil rights movement. See it at the Aronoff Center for the Arts on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32.75-$52.75. For more information, call 513-621-2787 or visit www.cincinnatiarts.org.