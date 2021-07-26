10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Foo Fighters live

Stagger Lee

This Cincinnati-based country band has been rocking it since 1981. They play everything from Merle Haggard to Stevie Ray. See them at Voice of America MetroPark on Wednesday at 7 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-867-5835 or visit www.yourmetroparks.net.

Whiskey Myers, The Steel Woods, Jason Nix

The Southern country rockers were supposed to perform in May, but they were rescheduled to this week. The Steel Woods and Jason Nix will open. See them at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $25-$38. For more information, call 513-232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.

The Eagles Project

This tribute band recreates the work of the legendary soft rock band, The Eagles, but also the solo work of Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh. See them at the weekly Groovin’ on the Green at Village Green Park in Fairfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. There is no admission coat. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org.

Gee, Your Band Smells Terrific

This Cincinnati-based band bills itself as the premiere 1970s showcase band. They play in all the genres but especially bring the funk. See them at Square at Union Centre in West Chester Twp. on Thursday at 6 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.westchesteroh.org.

Glier’s Goettafest

For the first time, Glier’s Goettafest will be expanding to two cities, Newport and Covington, over two weekends for a total of eight days. Uniquely popular in Cincinnati, goetta is a German breakfast sausage comprised of pork, beef, grains, onions, and spices. At the Goettafest, you can try everything from goetta potato skins to goetta donuts, plus three stages of live music, axe throwing, cornhole, balloon darts, and much more. Check it out at Festival Park in Newport, Kentucky from Thursday-Sunday and at Covington Plaza in Covington, Kentucky on Aug. 5-8. Hours for both weekends are 5-11 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-9 p.m. Sundays. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.goettafest.com.

An Evening with Chicago And Their Greatest Hits

These rock legends will be playing all their hits, from their progressive, horn-laden roots to the Peter Ceterra arena power ballads and so forth. See them at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.50-$140.50. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.

Derek Alan and Jon Morgen & the Achy Breaky Hearts

This band specializes in tributes to 1990s country bands and songs. See them at Riverfront Live in Cincinnati on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 513-321-2572 or visit www.riverfrontlivecincy.com

Steve Earle

This folk/country/rock singer/songwriter has won three Grammys. His latest album, “J.T.,” devoted to his late son, was released last January. See him at Riverfront Live on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35. For more information, call 513-321-2572 or visit www.riverfrontlivecincy.com