10 selected as Women of Excellence by West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance

“Each year the Women of Excellence dinner and awards gala reminds us of the incredible talent, leadership and compassion that exists right here in our region,’’ said Joe Hinson, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer.

“We are proud to honor these 10 extraordinary women who make a lasting impact in our communities every single day. Their dedication and achievements inspire all of us to strive for excellence in everything we do.”

Since the program’s inception in 2002, more than 180 women have been recognized. This year’s honorees are:

Pakeeza Nawaz Asghar

Founder of the charcuterie business Feast Grazing Platters, Asghar blends Eastern and Western cultures, bring together people through a love of food.

She volunteers at a number of diverse organizations including Seven Hills School, the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati, Pink Ribbon Good, Family Promis Butler County, Reach Out Lakota Food Pantry and Cincinnati Muslim Women.

Asghar provides meals to chemo patients at West Chester Hospital and during the pandemic hosted graduates from the University of Cincinnati’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery in her backyard, curating 30 individual charcuterie boxes.

Dr. Abbie Cook

An educator at the Butler Tech Bioscience Denter, Dr. Cook redesigned the program, creating partnerships with healthcare systems and nonprofit organizations. She has created support groups, therapeutic animal programs and other initiatives,

Outside of Butler Tech she serves on the boards of Best Point Education, Power of the Purse, and the Caring Community Collaborative where she helped establish the Santa Trot fundraiser.

Sara Gabbard

A mother of four, Gabbard has served as executive director of the EDGE Teen Center since 2021. An advocate for youth she educates teen about the importance of developing confidence ability and strength.

She served on the board of Paulse for Parents, Play for Kids and is a member of the Butler County Family and Children First Council, Clermont County 4-H Advisory Committee, Cincinnati Children’s Butler County Advisory Committee, the Butler Tech Barrier Mitigation Committee and the Union Centre Boulevard Merchant Association.

Michele Helmers

A dental hygienist the past 21 years, Helmers last year earned West Chester Family Dentistry’s first Employee of the Year award. She organized many Dentistry from the Heart events now known as Community Care Day, providing more than $40,000 in free dental care to local residents in need.

Helmers volunteers with Team Smile at Cincinnati Bengals events. Outside of dentistry Helmers co-founded and coach the golf program at Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School.

Lori Higgins

Higgins is president and chief executive officer of Envision Partnerships, spending 40 years in the field of behavioral health prevention. She is one of Ohio’s longest serving certified prevention consultants and co-developed Ohio’s professional credentialing exam.

Higgins played a key role in the creation of the Butler County Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors and Death of a Significant Support teams and other initiatives addressing mental health substance use prevention. She volunteers weekly at HOPE full Pastures, an animal assisted farm that provides healing experiences to those in need.

Kylie King Luster

Starting her Butler Tech career as an American Sign Language interpreter, Luster now serves as lead job coach and skills trainer with Project Life where she strengthens partnerships with businesses and community members. She coaches students at job sites.

Luster trains and mentors new staff members and serves as captain of the school’s bus loop. There she oversees the routes for the arrival and dismissal of more than 100 students each day.

Amy Koenes

Koenes started with the Lakota West March Band as a music mom who oversaw a uniform overhaul for student. She also managed vendors, budgets, volunteers and logistic for cross-country trip. She help plan execute the first Lakota West Invitational Band and Color Guard invitational fundraiser competitions.

She is also the West Chester Academy’s community outreach coordinator. Koenes assists in the Academy’s Star Leadership program for students ages 9-14.

Rebecca Palmer-Riesenberg

For more than 30 years Palmer-Riesenbeg has been a case worker for teens with Butler County Children’s Services. She has also served as a parent educator. She also served as president of the Butler County Children’s Services Independent Union.

Palmer-Risenberg joined the board of Family Promise of Butler County. For the past five years she has also been battling breast cancer, while caring for her husband and children.

Keisha Saunders-Waldron

Saunders-Waldron is the founder and chief executive officer of Confidential Confessions Counseling Services and is an adjunct professor and clinical advisor at Northwestern University.

Last year Saunders-Waldron launched the inaugural Lace Up for Life Sneakers Ball fundraiser to raise awareness and dollars for mental health and suicide prevention. Earlier this year she received the Evergreen Award for Leadership and Community Impact.

Tammy Silvestri

For the past two decades – and counting - Silvestri has said yes when asked to volunteer. At St. Maximillian Kolbe Church, she has co-ordinate the marriage preparation ministry for 15 years. With her husband, Tony, she has captained the Italian booth at the church’s annual festival.

Since 2018 she has served on DePaul Cristo Rey High School’s Rey of Light Gala Committee, co-chairing it last year. She also serves on the board of Royalmont Academy. She also volunteers at Good Samaritan Hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit and its Cath Lab, Power of Purse and organizes dinners for Elizabeth New Life Center and DePaul Cristo Ray.