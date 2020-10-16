10 rules of tires every driver should follow before they hit the road

If your winter weather is unpredictable or you live near the mountains, all-weather tires provide a great compromise: winter safety in a tire you can drive all year long. NokianTires.com/Weather has more information about all-weather tires.

High-quality tires are worth the investment

The tire shop is one place where price should not be your top priority. There are many factors — such as grip, responsiveness to the road and low rolling resistance — that make high-quality tires worth the purchase and could actually help save you money in the long run.

Tires can be sustainable without sacrificing safety

High-quality tires aren’t just about safety; good tires can also help you minimize your environmental footprint. Many tiremakers are lowering their products' rolling resistance, using eco-friendly ingredients and introducing sustainable production processes. Rewarding them for their efforts can also help protect the planet.

Tires are only as safe as their maintenance

Even the best tires depend on you. Keeping them up to speed gives you a better chance of staying safe on the road. That means inflating them to the proper pressure level, regularly checking for damage and rotating them frequently.

Winter tires don’t belong on spring and summer roads

The qualities that keep you safe on snow and ice make winter tires a bad fit once weather warms. Fortunately, there are other solutions crafted to keep you safe when the mercury rises, such as driving all-weather tires year-round or switching to all-season tires.

Much of a tire’s quality is determined before it touches the road

Want to know what you’ll get out of your tires? Pay close attention to what goes in them. High-quality rubber and state-of-the-art technology set great tires apart from the rest. For example, Nokian Tyres reinforces many of its products with Aramid — the same fiber used in bulletproof vests — to help protect against road hazards.

When you’re choosing tires, trust the experts

Tire dealers work hard to help keep drivers safe. They can help you see past marketing gimmicks and understand which tires are best for you.

Make sure your tires fit your vehicle

The right-sized tires are more likely to provide you with safety, fuel efficiency and comfort. Make sure your tire size matches your vehicle’s recommendation, which you can typically find in your door jamb.

Put stock in the features that actually matter

Low price and high mileage warranties can be overrated. To choose the right tires, pay attention to other details - such as ingredients, rolling resistance, and whether the tires match your typical road conditions.

Treat road trips differently than the daily commute

Road trips place unique demands on your tires. Before you leave for a long trip, check your tires' inflation level and tread depth, inspect for visible damage and have them rotated.

Following these rules goes a long way toward keeping you safe on the road. To read about each rule in more detail, visit NokianTires.com/TenRules.