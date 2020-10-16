10 rules of tires every driver should follow before they hit the road

Every time you drive, you trust your tires with your safety.
Tires may seem simple, but they’re more complex than many drivers realize. That begs the question: What do you need to know about them in order to stay safe on the road?
Here are 10 Rules of Tires — core principles drivers should know before they turn the ignition or walk inside a tire shop. Follow these important guidelines and you can have peace of mind when you hit the road.
Purchase tires that suit your climate
Even the best set of tires could be the wrong fit for where you live. If you get lots of snow and ice each winter, then winter tires are likely your safest option, which means you’ll need to switch to all-season tires in the other three seasons. If you don’t get any winter weather, all-season tires are a good choice for year-round use.
If your winter weather is unpredictable or you live near the mountains, all-weather tires provide a great compromise: winter safety in a tire you can drive all year long. NokianTires.com/Weather has more information about all-weather tires.
High-quality tires are worth the investment
The tire shop is one place where price should not be your top priority. There are many factors — such as grip, responsiveness to the road and low rolling resistance — that make high-quality tires worth the purchase and could actually help save you money in the long run.
Tires can be sustainable without sacrificing safety
High-quality tires aren’t just about safety; good tires can also help you minimize your environmental footprint. Many tiremakers are lowering their products' rolling resistance, using eco-friendly ingredients and introducing sustainable production processes. Rewarding them for their efforts can also help protect the planet.
Tires are only as safe as their maintenance
Even the best tires depend on you. Keeping them up to speed gives you a better chance of staying safe on the road. That means inflating them to the proper pressure level, regularly checking for damage and rotating them frequently.
Winter tires don’t belong on spring and summer roads
The qualities that keep you safe on snow and ice make winter tires a bad fit once weather warms. Fortunately, there are other solutions crafted to keep you safe when the mercury rises, such as driving all-weather tires year-round or switching to all-season tires.
Much of a tire’s quality is determined before it touches the road
Want to know what you’ll get out of your tires? Pay close attention to what goes in them. High-quality rubber and state-of-the-art technology set great tires apart from the rest. For example, Nokian Tyres reinforces many of its products with Aramid — the same fiber used in bulletproof vests — to help protect against road hazards.
When you’re choosing tires, trust the experts
Tire dealers work hard to help keep drivers safe. They can help you see past marketing gimmicks and understand which tires are best for you.
Make sure your tires fit your vehicle
The right-sized tires are more likely to provide you with safety, fuel efficiency and comfort. Make sure your tire size matches your vehicle’s recommendation, which you can typically find in your door jamb.
Put stock in the features that actually matter
Low price and high mileage warranties can be overrated. To choose the right tires, pay attention to other details - such as ingredients, rolling resistance, and whether the tires match your typical road conditions.
Treat road trips differently than the daily commute
Road trips place unique demands on your tires. Before you leave for a long trip, check your tires' inflation level and tread depth, inspect for visible damage and have them rotated.
Following these rules goes a long way toward keeping you safe on the road. To read about each rule in more detail, visit NokianTires.com/TenRules.