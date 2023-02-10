10 local Valentine’s Day (and weekend) date ideas

Champagne Problems - A Valentine’s Day Celebration

The Roosevelt Room at Liberty Center is hosting a celebration for all things love and champagne. The event features music by DJ Schu and specials on bubbly drinks.

it takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. The Roosevelt Room is located at 7500 Bales St.

therooseveltroomoh.com

Cozy’s Cafe & Pub

Cozy’s Cafe & Pub is offering dinner specials on the weekend before the holiday, today and Saturday, as well as on Valentine’s Day. Live music, dinner features and a themed Valentine’s Day cocktail are all on the menu.

Cozy’s Cafe and Pub is located at 6440 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.

facebook.com/cozyscafeandpub

Liberty Farm Market Valentine’s Party

With a bar to build your own bouquet, chocolate tastings, charcuterie boards and wine, this event will be your one-stop shop for all things Valentine’s Day. Tickets must be purchased prior to entry.

It takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. today. Liberty Farm Market is located at 5850 Princeton Rd.

libertyfarmmarket.coms

The Swire Inn

The Swire Inn is offering a $45 date special that features your choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. Specialty Valentine’s Day cocktails, Persephone’s Potion and an elderflower Empress martini, will also be available for one night only.

This starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Swire Inn is located at 64 S Main St.

swireinn.com

Gaslight Brewhouse

Cupid’s Cocktails are back and available all month long at Gaslight Brewhouse. The menu features a raspberry white chocolate martini named Cupid’s Arrow, a Passion Mule and raspberry margarita called Scarlett Kiss.

Gaslight Brewhouse is located at 325 S. College Ave. in Oxford.

gaslightbrewhouse.com

Delhi Garden Center Valentine’s craft show

If you’re looking for something lively to do over Valentine’s Day weekend, this event hosted by Living Space Craft Show will have live music, food trucks, and beautiful flowers from the garden center.

This is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Delhi Garden Center is located at 6282 Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Twp.

gettothebc.com/events

Tavern 56 at Brown’s Run

Tavern 56 is featuring a specialiy Valentine’s Day menu on Tuesday consisting of optional starters, a three-course meal with your choice of black sea bass, osso buco of veal or roasted chicken breast and dessert. The dinner is $70 per person, and reservations are required.

Tavern 56 is located at 6855 Sloebig Road in Middletown.

brownsrun.com

Vinkolet Winery

The Grilled to Perfection Valentine’s Day menu at Vinkolet Winery includes a wine tasting before your meal of salad, sides and your choice of meat, as well as a half-bottle of wine per person and assorted desserts. The price will range from $40-$45 per person.

Reservations will be available for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, open until 10 p.m. Vinkolet Winery is located at 11069 Colerain Ave. in Colerain Twp.

vinokletwines.com

Caruso’s Ristorante & Bar

This five-course Valentine’s Day meal will be offered at $79 per person and feature dishes like Bristol bay scallops and a princess-cut filet. The menu will be offered over the weekend prior to the holiday as well as Tuesday.

Caruso’s Ristorante & Bar is located at 6765 Dixie Hwy. in Fairfield.

carusoscincy.com