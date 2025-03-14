1 pedestrian dead, another seriously hurt after crash in Middletown

Fire personnel treated both pedestrians at the scene, and they were taken to Atrium Medical Center, Middletown police said. At the hospital, one of the pedestrians was pronounced dead, according to police.

The second pedestrian is still hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Police have not identified either of the pedestrians, nor have they said whether the driver involved in the crash would face charges.

The crash is still under investigation, and the Butler County Severe Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team has been asked to assist, Middletown police said.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact police at 513-425-7700, option 0.