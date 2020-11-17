1 of 3 school districts in America: Lakota wins national award for digital learning

ISTE’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Culatta in a letter to Miller: “Lakota Local Schools is an exceptional school district that clearly embodies each of these traits. Thank you for all that you do to advance teaching and learning, and congratulations again on this special award.”

Lakota’s partnership with ISTE has grown over the last few years and the district became one of just eight districts worldwide to pilot ISTE’s “District Partnership” program during the 2018-2019 school year.

According to ISTE, “the winning districts demonstrate effectiveness and innovation in the application of educational technology. They ensure equitable, accessible and appropriate technology use for all students, aimed at improving learner outcomes and increasing learning opportunities.”

In 2019, Middletown Schools won the same ISTE award, spurred largely by Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr.'s reform efforts to modernize that city school system.

Lakota Schools was one of the first in the region to provide free laptops to almost all of its 16,800 students.

Lakota’s Chief Technology Officer, Todd Wesley, said the ISTE award “belongs to the entire Lakota family.”

“Seven years ago, our community supported our levy plan to bring the best in education technology together with instructional innovation based on the ISTE standards,” said Wesley.