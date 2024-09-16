$1M bond set for second Middletown man charged in death of woman found in trash can

Brandon L. Davis, 45, who was initially arrested on a warrant for complicity to aggravated murder, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury last week for aggravated murder with additional specifications of a repeat violent offender and use of a gun in the crime that adds to a sentence if he is found guilty.

Also included in the indictment are having weapons under disability, kidnapping and lesser included charges of murder, kidnapping, murder, attempted murder.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II set bond on the indicted charges at $1 million. Davis is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 7 for a pretrial hearing.

Perry Hart, 58, was arrested on Aug. 20 on an aggravated murder charge in connection with Slone’s death and indicted by a grand jury a week later for aggravated murder with a gun specification and a repeat violent offender specification; kidnapping; murder; and two counts of having weapons under disability.

Bond for Hart was set at $1.5 million.

Prosecutors say both men shot Slone and Hart fired the shot that killed her

Slone, 35, who had been reported missing in June, was identified by the the Butler County Coroner’s Office through DNA testing two days after Hart’s arrest.

According to court documents obtained by the Journal News, Middletown police say “Brandon Lee Davis on or about (June 15) shot her (Slone) and then ordered another subject identified as Perry (Hart) to finish her off.”

Police say Davis supplied the firearm to Heart and he used it to shoot Slone in the head a second time, according to court documents.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told the Journal-News they believe Hart moved Slone while she was still alive.