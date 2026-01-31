1 juvenile injured in Hamilton shooting

At least one juvenile was injured during a shooting incident Friday evening in Hamilton.
Reports said the shooting took place around 7:40 p.m. at the 2200 block of Freeman Avenue.
Additional details are not yet available.
We’ve reached out to the Hamilton Police Department for comment and they said they could not release information.
This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.
