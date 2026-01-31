1 juvenile injured in Hamilton shooting

ajc.com

News
By
1 hour ago
X

At least one juvenile was injured during a shooting incident Friday evening in Hamilton.

Reports said the shooting took place around 7:40 p.m. at the 2200 block of Freeman Avenue.

Additional details are not yet available.

ExploreTSA to require passengers to pay a fee starting Sunday if they don’t have REAL ID or passport

We’ve reached out to the Hamilton Police Department for comment and they said they could not release information.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

In Other News
1
Parents left frustrated after Fairfield schools closes last-minute for...
2
Student creates ‘Care Closet’ to help needy Butler Tech classmates
3
Amid extreme weather, emergency food delivered by Boys & Girls Clubs of...
4
Watch: Hamilton crews remove snow by delivering it to lot
5
Local shelters, warming centers strain to meet demand during extreme...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.