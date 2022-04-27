Car, driver who fled Fairfield injury accident has been located

Fairfield police are looking for a silver Toyota that has rear driver-side panel damage that fled the scene of the accident that also involved a motorcycle, said police spokesperson Sgt. Becky Ervin. Police do not have a plate number for the vehicle at this time.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital in Cincinnati by medical helicopter after sustaining a head trauma, Ervin said.

The accident has shut down the road between Ohio 4 and Hicks Boulevard, and alternate routes are advised.