Car, driver who fled Fairfield injury accident has been located

UPDATED @ 4:50 p.m.:
Fairfield Police report they have located the silver Toyota and its driver.
The vehicle reportedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle accident that involved a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was transported by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Cincinnati. There is no update on the motorcycle driver’s condition.
ORIGINAL STORY @ 3:50 p.m.:
One person is in the hospital after a vehicle fled the scene of a two-vehicle accident this afternoon on Symmes Road.
Fairfield police are looking for a silver Toyota that has rear driver-side panel damage that fled the scene of the accident that also involved a motorcycle, said police spokesperson Sgt. Becky Ervin. Police do not have a plate number for the vehicle at this time.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital in Cincinnati by medical helicopter after sustaining a head trauma, Ervin said.
The accident has shut down the road between Ohio 4 and Hicks Boulevard, and alternate routes are advised.
