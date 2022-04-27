journal-news logo
Car, driver who fled Fairfield injury accident has been located

UPDATED @ 4:50 p.m.:

Fairfield Police report they have located the silver Toyota and its driver.

The vehicle reportedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle accident that involved a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was transported by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Cincinnati. There is no update on the motorcycle driver’s condition.

ORIGINAL STORY @ 3:50 p.m.:

One person is in the hospital after a vehicle fled the scene of a two-vehicle accident this afternoon on Symmes Road.

Fairfield police are looking for a silver Toyota that has rear driver-side panel damage that fled the scene of the accident that also involved a motorcycle, said police spokesperson Sgt. Becky Ervin. Police do not have a plate number for the vehicle at this time.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital in Cincinnati by medical helicopter after sustaining a head trauma, Ervin said.

The accident has shut down the road between Ohio 4 and Hicks Boulevard, and alternate routes are advised.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

