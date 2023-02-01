1 injured after car flips, crashes into Five Point Market building

Tiffany Hutchens, 35, of Fairfield Twp., was driving the car when she lost control coming out of the roundabout, according to police. The vehicle jumped the curb, flipped, and ended up on its roof as the car crashed into the market. It’s uncertain how fast the vehicle was traveling when it left the roadway.

Hutchens was cited for failure to control and driving under a suspended license, and transported to Bethesda Butler for non-life-threatening injuries, said Fairfield Twp. Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. Hutchens also has misdemeanor warrants out of Trenton.