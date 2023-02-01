BreakingNews
1 injured after car flips, crashes into Five Point Market building
1 injured after car flips, crashes into Five Point Market building

HAMILTON ― A car jumped a curb off Grand Boulevard and flipped before crashing into the Five Point Market this morning.

Tiffany Hutchens, 35, of Fairfield Twp., was driving the car when she lost control coming out of the roundabout, according to police. The vehicle jumped the curb, flipped, and ended up on its roof as the car crashed into the market. It’s uncertain how fast the vehicle was traveling when it left the roadway.

Hutchens was cited for failure to control and driving under a suspended license, and transported to Bethesda Butler for non-life-threatening injuries, said Fairfield Twp. Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. Hutchens also has misdemeanor warrants out of Trenton.

The township initiated the investigation, but it had since been turned over to the Hamilton Police Department as it’s within the city limits.

The passenger, Frank Ondrovich, 68, initially told police he was driving the vehicle, said Fairfield Twp. Sgt. Brandon McCroskey, but through the course of the investigation discovered Hutchens was the driver.

Ondrovich was released by the authorities, McCroskey said.

